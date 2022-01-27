Idumota Mayhem: Court Remands Kunle Poly, Two Others For 30 Days

A Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court Lagos has remanded Alhaji Azeez Adekunle Lawal aka Kunle Poly and two others in the custody of the Nigeria Police Zonal Monitoring Unit, Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan-Lagos for 30 days, over last Thursday’s mayhem at Idumota, Lagos Island.

Kunle Poly is the Lagos Island ‘B’ Branch chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Those remanded alongside him were Prince Idowu Onikoyi Johnson and Agboola Akeem Kosoko.

Chief Magistrate Linda Balogun gave the order following an application by police counsel Morufu Animashaun.

Animashaun based his application on section 264(1), (2), (3), (4) and (6) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State (ACJL), 2021; sections 4 and 10 of the Police Act, 2020, and sections 6(c), 35(1)(C)(5) and (7)(a) of the 1999 Constitution.

The prosecutor told the court that the order would enable the police conclude investigation of allegations of threat to life and property, violence, cultism, mayhem, conduct likely to cause breach of peace, unlawful possession of firearms, conspiracy and murder against the defendants.

The prosecutor also supported the application with a 14-paragraph affidavit deposed to by Inspector Monday Ohion.

In a bench ruling, the Chief Magistrate held: “I have listened to the submission of the counsel, as well as perused the application for remand and the attached affidavit.

“I find merit in the application and it is accordingly granted. The three defendants are to be remanded in the facility of the Nigeria Police Zonal Monitoring Unit, Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan-Lagos, for the next 30 days, to enable the police to conclude investigation”.

Operatives of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS), led by its Commander, Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Chief Superintendent (CSP) arrested Kunle Poly and the Treasurer of the Lagos State Council of the NURTW Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle (aka Sego) last Thursday following the clash between factional union members,

The RRS said the constant clashes in Idumota and its environs intermittently crippled commercial activities in the area.

https://thenationonlineng.net/idumota-mayhem-court-remands-kunle-poly-two-others-for-30-days/

