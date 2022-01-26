IELTS: English Proficiency Test Cost As Against The French Proficiency Test Cost

Have you ever wondered why the highly sought English Proficiency Test (IELTS) so expensive as against other foreign language tests? Why e dey rise everyday like garri wen dem pour water?

I know that the demand is high, as its a major requisite by educational institutions abroad, either for work or study. But as compared to the French Proficiency test taken by francophone countries for the same purposes, it is way too expensive.

How can one undergo all his studies in English Language ( from primary to tertiary) and would still have to write a test that its result expires every two years? Do we tend to forget the skills of English learnt after the two years(even if there is basis for the test) or what?

Those at the helm of affairs in the educational sector should please take this on and treat as urgent, even the poor wan comot for this country too. We dey beg!

