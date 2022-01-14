If APC Zones The Ticket To The South-East, I Will Go For It – Orji Kalu

Sen. Orji Kalu, the Senate Chief Whip, says he will consider running for president if the All Progressives Congress (APC) zones its presidential ticket to the South-East area ahead of the 2023 general elections.

After arriving at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Tuesday after the Christmas and New Year holidays, Kalu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) about it.

Many pro-democracy organisations have embraced Kalu, according to NAN, and have indicated their willingness to see him emerge as the APC’s presidential candidate in 2023.

The former Abia governor’s presidential campaign posters have also been seen in major cities around the country.

Kalu praised the organisations that are rallying support for him to run for president in 2023, saying that they believe he is capable of providing effective administration to the country.

He also responded to his posters saturating Nigeria’s major cities, saying he had not yet decided whether or not to run.

“I’d want to thank everyone who has been putting up my posters all throughout Nigeria; I’m still undecided about running for president.”

“However, if the South-East is given the opportunity, I will reconsider to see if there is room, because the party has not stated where the president would be zoned.”

“However, I am confident that the party will elect a president who will work for the country’s unity, which is more essential,” Kalu stated. (NAN)

https://punchng.com/presidency-orji-kalu-gives-condition-for-contesting-after-tinubus-declaration/?amp

