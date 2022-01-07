“If You Want It Badly, Always Sell Yourself” – Simi Tells Upcoming Artistes

‘If You Want It Badly, Always Be Selling Yourself’ – Singer Simi Tells Upcoming Artistes

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi took to her Instastories this morning to advise upcoming artistes with poor use of social media, IGBERETV reports.

Simi said a visit to some of the social media handle of upcoming musicians shows that they share other things asides from their work as artistes. advised that if they want to succeed so badly, they must be selling themselves at all times.

This advice is coming after the series of news about the disagreement between upcoming artiste, Portable Zazuu Zeh, and his music promoters. Portable accused promoter, Kogbagidi and dancer, Poco Lee of exploiting him.

https://igberetvnews.com/1411660/want-badly-always-selling-singer-simi-tells-upcoming-artistes/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...