If Your Status Changed From Applicant To Beneficiary You Have Been Selected

If you are an Npower Batch C Volunteer under the graduate category and during the last physical verification your status was showing applicant, but now it has changed to beneficiary, please be rest assured that you will be selected for Npower Batch C2.

All Npower Batch C Volunteers have been advised to always check their NPower NASIMS deployment and verification status for updates.

Please if you are an Npower Batch C Volunteer and you have not done physical verification, please you are not entitled to payment, payment is only for Npower volunteers that have successfully completed their physical verification.

Npower volunteers under the non graduate category that have not been posted and are yet to undergo their training are also not entitled to payment, Npower non graduate volunteers will be paid when they have been posted and have commenced work at their places of apprenticeship and training, duration of camp training is three months after which the non graduates are to commence apprenticeship which will last for nine months.

