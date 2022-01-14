Igbo Group Drums Support For Umahi’s Presidential Bid (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Igbo group drums support for Gov. David Umahi’s presidential bid as they welcome him in grand style at Enugu international airport after declaring his interest to contest the presidential election come 2023

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: