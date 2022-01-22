IGP Redeploys CP Abiodun Alabi To Lagos

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has directed the redeployment of Commissioner of Police Alabi Abiodun Sylvester to the Lagos State Police Command. The IGP also ordered the transfer of CP Haruna Gabriel Garba to Yobe State Command, and CP Tajudeen Akinwale Abass to Benue State Command.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, CP Frank Mba, in a statement explained that postings are as a result of the recent promotion by the Police Service Commission which elevated officers to 2 Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, 6 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and 17 Commissioners of Police.

CP Alabi Abiodun, the new Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, is a fellow of the National Defence College and a member of Nigeria Institute of Management.

An alumnus of the University of Lagos where he studied Sociology and a Masters Degree holder from Obafemi Awolowo University, CP Alabi was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force in 1990 as a cadet officer.

He has served in various capacities within the Force which include, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Police Mobile Force, Force Headquarters, Abuja; DCP Admin Taraba and Bayelsa Commands respectively, and as DCP Operations, Ekiti State Command before his promotion to the rank of Commissioner of Police.

Until his recent redeployment, he was the CP Administration, FCID Abuja.

CP Haruna Gabriel Garba holds a Masters degree in International Relations from the University of Uyo. He was also appointed as a cadet officer in 1990 and has served in various operational, investigative, and administrative capacities within the Force.

Prior to his elevation to the rank of Commissioner of Police, he was the DCP SCID, Yobe State Command.

CP Akinwale Tajudeen Abass, the new Commissioner of Police, Benue State Police Command, was a former DCP State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) at the Oyo and Ogun State Commands respectively.

He has also served as the AC SCID, Delta State Command and also as the Area Commander, Area C, Surulere, Lagos State Command, amongst others.

The IGP has charged the newly posted officers to ensure they consolidate and improve on the gains of their predecessors, particularly in the areas of crime fighting and public safety.

He further charged the officers to ensure their leadership roles in their new areas of assignment upholds policing virtues of professionalism, respect for rule of law and citizens’ rights.

The IGP enjoined citizens to render support and cooperation to the new Police helmsmen to enable them effectively deliver on their mandate.

The posting of the affected Senior Police Officers is with immediate effect.

https://nationaldailyng.com/igp-redeploys-cp-abiodun-alabi-to-lagos/

