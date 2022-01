https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRt7jNnTU7o

A video has surfaced showing Super Eagles stars, Kelechi Iheanacho and Henry Onyekuru engaging in a serious looking play fight.

The duo who are currently in Cameroon for the African Cup of Nations which started yesterday, playfully engaged each other in a serious looking fight.

They tugged at each other’s shirt before being separated by other team mates.

https://www.instagram.com/datswasup/tv/CYi7cyAlL6v/?utm_medium=copy_link

