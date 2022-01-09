Ike Ekweremadu Visits Nnamdi Kanu With Some Igbo Leaders

Ekweremadu Visits Nnamdi Kanu, Says Political Solution Over IPOB Leader’s Release Still Possible

Former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has said that he visited leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, in the custody of the Department of State Services.

Though he did not specify the date and time of his visit to Kanu, he said his visit was in line of seeking political solution for the release of the IPOB leader.

Ekweremadu said he went in company with some Igbo leaders like Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe; Secretary-General, Okey Emuchay; and Archbishop of Methodist Church of Nigeria and Co-Chair Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace, Bishop Sunday Onuoha.

He also reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s remarks on Channels Television interview on Wednesday where he said Kanu should defend himself in court.

Speaking via his verified Facebook page on Saturday, Ekweremadu said, “Political solution in the Nnamdi Kanu’s matter is still very feasible. I also watched the Channels Television interview and I don’t think Mr President ruled out a political solution.

“In fact, I would have been surprised if he said he would just release Nnamdi Kanu because there is independence of every arm of government, including the judiciary. There are procedures.

“I recall that it was exactly Mr President’s response when I led a delegation of the South-East Caucus of the Senate to see him on the Nnamdi Kanu issue in November 2016.

“But ultimately we kept reaching out and dialoguing until we had a political solution, which resulted in the judiciary granting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu a bail because ultimately, everything will come to the judiciary because every arm of government is independent.

“So, we will keep working on a political solution, nevertheless. We will keep engaging the government, just as we will continue to appeal to our youth and people to ensure the stability and prosperity of our region.

“I did lead a delegation to interface with the Kanu and the authorities. We had useful conversations. We have equally made some requests and we are waiting for a feedback from the government to make progress.

“As usual, I deliberately didn’t want to make it public because it is a quiet service we are rendering to Ndigbo and the nation. But the DSS eventually made it public in one of their statements.”



