In this Buhari regime where things are difficult, it’s disturbing that we still have to pay for electricity we didn’t use.

It is not enough that the bill itself is crazy as it does not even reflect in improved electricity supply, we now had to pay for it when we didn’t use it.

Very painful.

Does anyone know when the next metering phase will commence? Because this is getting out of hand.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...