Ikoyi Building Collapse: Sanwo-Olu Receives Panel Report (Pictures)

PHOTO NEWS: GOV. BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU RECEIVES REPORT OF THE PANEL INVESTIGATING THE COLLAPSE OF THE GERRARD ROAD PROPERTY AT LAGOS HOUSE, IKEJA, ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022.

PIX 1 L-R: Chairman, Panel of Inquiry into the Gerrard Road building Collapse, Mr. Toyin Ayinde; Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Attorney General & Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) during the presentation of the report by the Panel of Inquiry at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

PIX 2: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (middle), being presented with the report from the Panel of Inquiry into the Gerrard Road building Collapse by the Chairman of the Panel, Mr. Toyin Ayinde (3rd right). With them: Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat (3rd left) and other members of the panel during their presentation at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

PIX 3: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (middle), flanked by Chairman, Panel of Inquiry into the Gerrard Road building Collapse, Mr. Toyin Ayinde (3rd right); Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat (3rd left) and other members of the Panel during their presentation at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.



