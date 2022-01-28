Illegal Gold Mine Collapses In Cross River, Six Buried Alive

SIX persons died when an illegal gold stone mine in Umai community, Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State, collapsed.

Reports from the area, which is about 80 kilometres from Calabar, indicates that the mine which is several feet deep, collapsed on Wednesday killing six of the miners while others escaped.

Mrs Ada Charles Egwu, Chairman of Biase Local Government Area, who visited the area, said the activities of illegal miners in the area was worrisome and called on security agents to beef up surveillance on the sites to forestall further mishaps.

“The purpose of this visit is to assess the activities of the illegal miners and also see for myself the collapsed site that took the lives of six young men so early in the year,” she said.

The Council Chairman said she was saddened by the death of the youths whoses lives had been cut short, while struggling to make ends meet and also described the tragic death as unfortunate.

“My heart goes out to their families on behalf of my family and the good people of Biase Local Government Area over this pathetic development,” she added.

She promised to set up a panel to investigate the incident for appropriate action to be taken, to forestall further incidents

She called on security agencies to seal off the place and arrest anyone who disobeys the order to stay away from the mine.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2022/01/6-buried-alive-as-illegal-gold-mine-collapses-in-cross-river/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...