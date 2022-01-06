I’m Absolutely Aware Of Nigerians’ Suffering – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is absolutely aware of the suffering and pains Nigerians go through to feed under his administration.

The President made the remark in an exclusive interview with Channels Television, which was monitored by Vanguard on Wednesday.

When asked if he was aware of the numbers of Nigerians who find it difficult to feed under his watch, the president answered affirmatively, “I’m absolutely aware of it, but like I said, look at the vast population of Nigerians, only 2.5% of the land revenue are being cultivated. We realised this rather too late, but we have to go back to the land (agriculture).”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/01/im-absolutely-aware-of-nigerians-suffering-buhari/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...