‘I’m Fed Up. My Boyfriend Thinks I’m A Prostitute’

Merry Christmas Everyone. I promise to be brief. Pls Pardon any typo errors. I’m so confused right now. Pls I need mature advice

My boyfriend and I have been dating for almost a year now. He’s gentle (he talks only when needed, and he listens more), good looking, hard working and smart. He stays in a well furnished apartment. He don’t smoke but drinks alcohol only occasionally. Everyone in his area respect him alot elderly, young even little children of age 4 and 5 calls his name and waves at him. I would be like how do this kids know you. He will laugh saying “me self tire”. I’m faithful to him and he loves me. Despite my parents are strict, I always find ways to be with him.

Yes, We do have intimacy in our relationship. Now here is the problem. He prefer to have sex with me in an Hotel, which I hate so much. If we’re together in his house, he will just say let’s go out, the next thing we’re in a hotel. He wastes his money on hotels. I don’t like it. Maybe we can go there to eat in the restaurants, swim or drink but not to sleep over. Me personally I don’t like it. But I have talked to him about it yet he won’t listen. I angrily asked him if he’s an occult, ritualist, or something…..Or will he die if he have sex in his house. He said God forbid!!

What he displayed yesterday got me really angry like I’m fed up.

I’m an auditor in my uncle’s firm. My uncle celebrated his birthday/end of the year party in our firm yesterday. There was food and drinks. We the female staffs were the ones that prepared the food. I reserved like 4 take-away packs of rice nd chicken, cake and 3 5alive drinks for my boyfriend. So I called him that I would bring food for him. When I got to his house I gave him the food, he was happy as usual. So He said I should follow him to his car, he tried to touch and have sex with in his car like I’m a prostitute. I told him to stop. I was so angry, I took my hand bag and I went home. He has been calling me since yesterday (16 missed calls now) I haven’t pick.

I don’t know if I should end this relationship. He behaves like I’m a prostitute or something….I need a good advice I’m confused.

Thanks to the few people that gave me mature advice. Seriously, with some comments here most nairalanders are really frustrated and bitter.

Please nairaland mods should try and control these frustrated people. Ladies are suffering in this great forum. How would a foreigner feel when going through all these comments??

