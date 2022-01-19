I’m Legally Single — BBNaija’s Ka3na Clears Air On Her Martial Status (Pix)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Ka3na Jones on Tuesday said that she is legally single but the father of her child who she simply calls Mr Jones remains her better half, Igbere TV reports.

The reality star said this on Tuesday while clearing the air on her previous statement about being Miss Ka3na and “not searching”.

“Yes I’m legally Single! Not like anyone gives AF! Making this public for my sanity and freedom only. Mr Jones remain my better half and father to our lovely daughter. If you still don’t gerit forget aborrit,” she wrote.

The 28-year-old threw fans into a state of confusion after addressing herself as ‘Miss’.

The came after she celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with Mr Jones.



https://instagram.com/stories/official_ka3na/2753987667828294713?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...