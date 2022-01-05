I’m Not Bobrisky – Crossdresser Laments After Being Assaulted By Lagos Area Boys

An upcoming crossdresser, has cried out after he was assaulted by street touts in Lagos state.

The man who recorded himself in a cab, revealed that area boys accosted him in Lagos Island and were slapping his backside while almost stripping him.

He said that people should leave him alone to live his life however he wants, adding that it is not supposed to be a crime for a man to be effeminate.

The crossdresser further tried to plead his case by saying that he did not have make up on, neither did he wear female clothes.

He then mentioned celebrity Crossdresser, and said that they are not the same so people should mind their business and leave him be.

The young man also said that if he knew any of them, he would make sure they are charged for assault.

Watch the VIDEO HERE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFoHy1Ya7cc

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYSQWqtoJ69/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...