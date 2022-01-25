“I’m Not Starving”: BBNaija’s Khloe Tired Of Men Who Want To Buy Her Lunch

“I’m Not Starving”: BBNaija’s Khloe Says She’s Tired Of Men Who Want To Buy Her Lunch (Video)

Nigerian reality star, Khloe Abiri has said that she is tired of meeting new men, especially when all they want to do is buy her lunch, IGBERETV reports.

The former Big Brother Naija contestant expressed her frustrations in a video shared online.

She said: “I’m tired of getting to know these n***ers. Once we get to know each other, what next? I’m tired of n***ers saying ‘I wanna buy you lunch’… I’m not starving.”

Watch the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AP2_b2jMOd8

https://igberetvnews.com/1412996/im-starving-bbnaijas-khloe-says-shes-tired-men-want-buy-lunch-video/

