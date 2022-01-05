I’m Yet To See Who Can Rub Shoulders With Me, I’m The Only Boss Lady – Ka3na BBNaija

BBNaija star Ka3na has bragged about her achievements saying she’s yet to see anyone who can rub shoulders with her on this street as she’s the only one for now, Igbere TV reports.

Ka3na has been bragging a lot and this time around thinks no one has ever achieved what she has been able to achieve in the space of 2yrs after becoming famous saying she’s yet to see anyone who can rub shoulders with her on the street.

According to her, being alone is a power very few people can handle these days and she has practically stayed in our faces for almost 2yrs now without any support from colleagues or persons around her.

Ka3na added that bagging her deals and winning has been legit and that’s legendary to be able to do that on her own expressing how proud she is of herself to be able to get to where she is on her own without any support from colleagues or people around.

She then bragged claiming she’s yet to see who can rub shoulders with her on this street as she’s the only Bosslady and is going to be chilling all out this year without stressing herself with any negative energy that comes her way we guess.

