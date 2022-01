Peter and Paul Okoye have hinted at releasing their first song together as P-Square five years after parting ways, Igbere TV reports.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the twins shared their photo with the caption: “Incoming.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CZJix_QLkmB/?utm_medium=copy_link

