Indians Queue Up To Worship Rare Calf Born With 3 Eyes & 4 Nostrils (Pix)

People Queue Up To Worship Rare Calf Born With Three Eyes And Four Nostrils (Photos)

A three-eyed cow born in India has been dubbed a “divine miracle” and villagers have been queueing up to worship it after it was claimed to be a reincarnation of Hindu God, Shiva, IgbereTV reports.

The rare calf was born with an extra eye on its forehead and four nostrils.

Some residents of the village of Chhattisgarh in the Rajnandgaon District in India claim the three-eyed calf is a reincarnation of Viswanatha, a God known for having an eye on their forehead.

A large number of people flocked from nearby villages to worship the cow, believing it to be the re-birth of Shiva, Sputnik reported.

The calf, born on January 14, attracted large crowds of people who offered incense sticks, coconuts, and money as per the custom of the local culture.

Some say the timing of the calf’s birth, which was born just as the Hindu festival of harvesting, Makar Sankranti, started, is no coincidence. Many believed the arrival of the calf to be of religious significance.

Speaking to Indian news agency ANI, villager Neelkumar Verma said: “I have never seen any three-eyed being. Only Lord Shiva had it. It is a divine miracle. An incarnation of the Lord himself.”

While the birth of the anima was linked with the Hindu God, a veterinary doctor has disagreed with the comparison.

Doctor Kamlesh Chaudhary said that such cases should not be considered miraculous as such things happen due to the abnormal development of the embryo.



