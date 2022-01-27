Infidelity Scandal: Sammie Okposo Deletes His Instagram, Twitter Pages

Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo has deleted his Instagram and Twitter pages a few hours after he pulled down a post wherein he admitted to cheating on his wife, IGBERETV reports.

Since Tuesday, the musician has been in the news when he opened up about getting intimate with a woman during a trip to the United States.

Okposo’s confession had triggered a wave of reactions on social media platforms, with many Nigerians expressing their different opinions.

In the heat of the reactions, the singer had removed the apology post from his Instagram page on Wednesday.

A check on Thursday showed Okposo has also taken down his Instagram page.

“Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram,” a note on the page read.

Also, a note on his Twitter page read, “This account doesn’t exist”.

Okposo had earlier apologised to his wife while stating that he would be suspending himself from “ministry activities” as part of efforts to “make peace with God.

“To my wife, Ozioma. I am sincerely sorry I put you through this shameful and embarrassing situation. I broke your trust and disappointed you. Your forgiveness of my moral failure and poor judgement is important to me. I pray I will eventually be able to build back the trust and confidence every single day for the rest of my life,” the statement read in part.



