Infinix Hot 11 Unboxing And First Impressions + Price (Photos)

Infinix Hot 11 ‘exploratory blue’ Unboxing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YD_K7PrHef4

Not to mistaken for the Infinix Hot 11 Indian version (Infinix X662). The Nigerian or should I say African version of the Infinix Hot 11 (Infinix X689F), is an unworthy successor of the Infinix Hot 10. The Hot 11 packs a newer but underpowered Helio G37 processor. It spots a high 90hz refresh rate but also comes at a price that makes it impossible to recommend over Infinix’s current value for money champion – Infinix Hot 10T. The key selling point of the Hot 11 is perhaps its 6000mAh battery capacity but that is hardly a bargain at[b] N89,000 price[/b], because it uses the old school micro-usb port and sadly, does not support fast charging. Lest I forget, this playful blue color is a little too loud for adults

Specs

• 6.82″ HD+ IPS LCD Display

• 90hz Refresh Rate

• Plastic Back

• MediaTek Helio G37 CPU

• 50MP + 2MP + QVGA Back Camera

• 8MP Front Camera

• 4GB + 128GB RAM/Storage

• 6000mAh Battery (No Fast Charging)

• Android 11

• 171.5 x 77.5 x 9.2mm

Cc lalasticlala

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...