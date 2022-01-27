Inflation: Why Do Traders Do These Things?

This has been going on for a while now and it’s very annoying and criminal.

I went to the market to buy an ox standing fan, a friend of mine bought his 39,000 naira a few weeks ago but he didn’t disclose the price cause I didn’t ask.

I went to the market to get mine about a week ago and bought same fan for 44,000 naira.

I felt embarrassed and cheated and I’m sure I’m not the only one who has felt this way.

I’m very angry right now that whenever I go to the market to buy something and they start calling figures I ask them what is the price that even if I go elsewhere I will get it for that excat price.

This is a common trend among Igbo boys but now Yoruba and Hausa people have followed suit..

Right now I don’t even know the price of fish and other food stuff cause they will first try to extort you by calling some big numbers, it’s only through strict negotiation and perseverance that you will get something in the marketplace for the actual price that won’t hurt both parties.

I think inflation in Nigeria today is what we made it and not what the government did, I can remember when pepsi and other soft drinks are being sold for 100 naira, some people started selling theirs 120 cause it’s extra cold/frozen.

Before we know what’s happening pepsi and others increased the prices of their drinks because they realised we are still buying even though it’s being sold at enormous prices.

What is the government doing to control these prices? Hopefully someone would ask Mr president and the appropriate authorities on my behalf.

