Inmates Attempt To Escape From Prison In Osun, Four Killed

No fewer than four inmates of Ife Prison, Ile- Ife were killed by prison officials of the prison while they were trying to escape through fence scaling.

The incident which happened at the premises of the prison located at Kosere, along Ifewara road on Tuesday morning reportedly led to injuries of scores who also attempted to escape.

Other inmates were said to have retreated to their cells.

One of the prison officials who made this known on the condition of anonymity, said the inmates have been planning the escape for weeks.

At the time of filing this report, prison officials have positioned themselves in strategic places to prevent another escape.

Meanwhile, a top prison official in the prison told our reporter that four of the inmates lost their lives while the injured inmates are presently being attended to by the prison authorities.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) in the state, Mr Sola Adeotan, said he would get across to our reporter on the incident at a later time while hinting that prison boss in the state, Mr Amoran visited the scene in the afternoon on an assessment mission.



