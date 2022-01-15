Insecurity: UI Students Write Makinde, Demand Improved Security For Students

Insecurity: UI Students Write Makinde, Demand 2 Things Or Go On Protest

The umbrella body of entire students in University of Ibadan have written a letter to Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde calling his attention to insecurity of lives and properties in the Agbowo community where larger percentage of students reside.

The Students’ Union body in a letter signed by its President, Adewole Yinka and General Secretary, Bamidele Taiwo Paul informed the Governor Makinde as Chief Security Officer of the State that a large number of their colleagues were victims of attacks which have resulted in injuries and deaths.

The Students’ Union body lamented that a lot of their colleagues have been involved in accident in front of UI gate due to lack of speed breakers and street lights.

The Students’ Union body demands that governor should apologize to all victms of various attacks and convey emergency meeting with a security agencies in Oyo State.

The Students’ Union body also demanded that speed breakers and traffic lights should be installed in front of University of Ibadan main gate and other critical areas.

The students said they will have no choice than to embark on protest if the governor didn’t address the issue on time.

