Installation Of Tinubu As Akinrogun Of Lagos In 1992 (Throwback Photo)

I just came across this picture that was taken during the installation of Bola Tinubu as the Akinrogun of Lagos by the late Oba Oyekan in 1992. Business mogul and former president-elect, Chief MKO Abiola was present at the installation. Enjoy!
