IPOB Criminals Abducting, Torturing, Kiling People In The Name Of Struggle – Army

Nigeria Army have warned Intersociety to Stop supporting IPOBs & ESN

The Nigerian military unit have said that the activities of intersociety have “endorsed the mindless criminalities of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN).”

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu says Intersociety’s latest report is an attempt to incite the public against the Army.

“Civil rights groups, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, otherwise known as InterSociety, has an antecedent of making unverifiable claims, aimed at supporting the activities of terrorist groups in Southern part of Nigeria.”

The spokesman called the allegation that in 14 months, troops burned “100 Igbo communities, attacked not less than 1000 dwelling houses belonging to unarmed civilians and destroyed property valued at N40billion” as lies without evidence.

“The report also alleged that security operatives killed 1150 innocent and defenceless ndigbos within the said period.

The Army insists it is a “cherished national institution” that is fighting at different fronts for the sovereignty and unity of Nigeria and would not permit IPOB “dissidents and their cohorts” to undermine national security.

Nwachukwu said the NA conducts its operations in line with global best practices and does not involve in extra-judicial killings and abuse of fundamental human rights.

“More worrisome is the fact that organizations such as InterSociety turn their eyes the other way, when terrorist groups like IPOB/ESN forcefully deny law abiding citizens their inalienable rights to freedom of movement through their illegal sit-at-home order.”

The statement advised Intersociety and “and their likes” to re-channel their concerns to the “crimes committed by IPOB terrorists, who abduct, torture, maim and kill innocent Nigerians under the guise of struggle.”

https://dailypost.ng/2022/01/20/alleged-killing-of-igbos-intersociety-supporting-ipob-esn-nigerian-army/

