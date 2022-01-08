IPOB Does Not Speak For Igbos – Ohanaeze Replies Northern Groups

IPOB does not speak for Igbos – Ohanaeze blasts Northern groups over inciting comments.

President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof George Obiozor has insisted that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, does not speak for the entire people of the Southeast.

Obiozor, however, said the group’s anger was based on perceived injustice against the Southeast.

The Ohanaeze President-General disclosed this on Friday while featuring on Arise Tv.

Just recently, the IPOB announced a ban on the consumption of cow meat in the South-East, a development that has attracted outrage from Northern leaders.

But according to Obiozor: “Take it from me and it is the right statement: IPOB doesn’t speak for Igbo and that is the truth.

To be very candid with you, the IPOB anger is an accumulated anger based on perceived or real injustice against Ndigbo for so long.

“We understand their anger and the anger of many youths across the country.

“However, the truth of the matter is that they are not mandated to speak for Ndigbo.”

He also berated Northern Groups for making inciting comments.

“The Northern groups that are making the statements are unfortunate because we don’t respond when their youths in their youthful exuberance make certain comments like they did before that all Igbo must leave the North,” he said.

IPOB, led by Nnamdi Kanu, has been clamouring for Biafra and speaking against the perceived marginalization of the Southeast by the government.

To this end, Kanu was arrested and charged for treason before an Abuja Federal High Court.

He is currently locked up by the Department of State Services, DSS.

Amid his incarceration, Southeast leaders have been agitating for his release.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari has refused to honour all requests to get Kanu released, stressing that he won’t interfere with the judicial process.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/01/08/ipob-does-not-speak-for-igbos-ohanaeze-blasts-northern-groups-over-inciting-comments/?amp=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...