The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is optimistic of victory as he would appear before Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja next week, his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor has said.

Ejiofor said this in a statement he issued on Friday morning after his routine visit to Kanu at the Headquarters of the Department of State Services.

He said, “In the course of the visit, our discussions focused primarily on our final preparations for the legal battle that would resume on the turf of the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division, from next week and on subsequent adjourned dates, if any.

“We coalesced the product of our individual reflections on the most potent legal strategies henceforth to be adopted, fine-tuned and harmonised them, and then distilled them into a single, conclusive, potent, workable formula. We are optimistic that the court outings of Onyendu would be impressive. Onyendu himself is in high spirit.

“Our discussions with him further reassured him and strengthened his determination to persevere unrelentingly. I declare to you, Umuchineke, that Onyendu is fully prepared to appear in court as from January 18 2022. He is rooting for victory and knows that, with the help of Chukwuokike Abiama, victory is assured.

https://punchng.com/ipob-nnamdi-kanu-fully-prepared-to-appear-in-court-next-week-lawyer/?amp

