IPOB Sit-At-Home: BBC Shares Pictures From South-East

BBC Igbo has reported a 100% compliance of IPOB’s directive in the 5 States of the South East that there should be a lockdown today January 18th, the day IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu goes to court

Enugu, Imo, Abia, Anambra and Ebonyi, which Governor Umahi said was not part of Biafra, all shut down completely

Pictures below.

People stay home in the ‘sit at home’ scheme set up by the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) for the trial of their leader Nnamdi Kanu.

BBC reporters toured parts of the East, finding that many shops, gas stations, schools, apartments and other places were not open.

Some respondents in Abia state said the school was closed because of ‘sit at home’, others said they would not even allow their children to leave home today.



https://www.bbc.com/igbo/afirika-60020577

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...