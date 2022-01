I remember a pastor back then saying married people should try and watch porn once a while so that their marriage would be interesting. He claims sex is one of the issues in marriage and you need to work on it to make the relationship work.

So it is ok for married people to watch porn in order to improve their sexual relationship?

