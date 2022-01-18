Is It Filling Station Or Fueling Station?

Good morning all!!

Nairaland my homeland

Admin and everybody here

I want to know if it is filling or fueling station because this argument has wrecked a relationship I have with somebody and my girlfriend.

I’m saying it is filling station and she is bitterly and strongly disagreeing and that has made us quarrel.

My people since I was a kid my grandma, my papa, my mama and every elderly men been saying go and buy kerosene at the filling station.

So which one come be fueling station?

Please I’m standing on a ground to be corrected ooh.

I might be wrong

I want to know my people

Thankyu very much.

