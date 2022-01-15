‘Is It Right For My Landlord To Break Into My Room And Throw Out My Belongings?’

Hello nairalanders, I trust God we are all fine… happy new year to you all.

Without wasing time I will love to go straight to the point. Comrades and erudites in the house please, I like to know if it’s right for my landlord to break into my room and throw out my properties

The crux of the matter…. My rent expired on the 12th of January 2022 today is 14th and my landlord is already threatening to throw out my luggages should I fail to pack out before Sunday, 16th of this month because I promised to pay him yesterday but failed…I pleaded with him to understand that I’m having a little challenge.

I’m a student in the day, security guard at night this I have been doing for the past 3yrs to see myself through school instead of dropping out after I lost my sponsor…I actually had plans of paying my rent before 10th of January with the help of my December salary but it’s rather unfortunate that uptill now my boss is yet to pay my December salary…and my landlord doesn’t have patience in his dictionary, I can’t even go to my room any more because of his threat…I’m just hanging around hoping to see salary alert any of this days but should it tarries and he goes on to throw my things out what can I do? Plus is he right to do that?

Please honourable nairalanders your input in this matter will be highly appreciated…

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...