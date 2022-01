The first wife he married didn’t last a year he fired her, just because he saw her with another man at a restaurant eating.

the second wife, is presently in her father’s house, because he says she doesn’t listen to instructions, since 2012.

just this evening, a group of elder men from his third wife family came visiting my father to talk to his brother….I knew they must have been another issue…

so this left me asking is he the problem or his wives?

