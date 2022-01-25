Is This Really The Safest State In South-East?

Abia has been declared the safest state in the South East geopolitical zone since the outbreak of the current wave of insecurity in the zone.

Deputy Governor of the state, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, who made the claims while declaring open the 2022 Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, games for the South East in Umuahia, said that the State Government had put in place necessary structures to deal with security issues in the state.

He assured doctors participating in the games of their safety, adding that security is top on the priority list the state government.

The Deputy Governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Health Dr. Joe Osuji, commended doctors for their efforts in the health care delivery despite various challenges.

He also thanked them for choosing Abia State for the zonal games and urged the participants to explore the huge hospitality potentials in the state.

Earlier in a remark, the National Secretary of Sport Committee NMA, Dr. James Omotim who gave a brief history of the NMA games, said it was hosted across the six ge-opolitical zones.

He said that the best state/team would be selected to represent the region in the national games that would involve other professional bodies, warning that any state that hired a machinery would be disqualified.

In his address, the Chairman, NMA, Abia State, Dr. Chimezie Okwuonu, noted that the games had confirmed that doctors outside their clinical responsibilities, also had time for sports and to socialise.

He listed the games to feature in the games to include : football, scrabble lawn tennis, volleyball, dadminton, basketball, golf, table tennis among others.

Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Karibe Ojigwe, in a remark described sports as very essential activity for longevity and wellness.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/01/abia-declared-safest-state-in-seast-as-nma-games-begin-in-umuahia/

