Islam Forbids Men From Forcing Their Wives

As shared by Itsjustchimo:

I’ve been seeing some awful tweets on my tl of sisters wanting to leave Islam or feeling that they don’t have rights and that Islam is allowing men to use them as they want all because of a fake scholar and men on this app using the deen wrong so this tweet is mostly for the sisters.

When I say Islam gives you rights and do right by everyone I mean it. The marital rape topic is what i want to address so sisters and brothers understand that its not allowed. Rape back in the days use to be unlawful sexual intercourse (zina). The word rape in arabic is ightesab meaning taking something forcefully without having the right in the first place.

Now when you get married you sign a contract correct “akd el nikkah” once you sign it this is you giving consent so here the adultery rule doesn’t apply anymore because its halal due to marriage, now the meaning of rape had changed and it means any forced sexual intercourse even within marriage because the west has shifted the meaning of contract to consent so if you search for marital rape you will not find a fatwa on it but what happens in islam not everything u find as it is.

Some things fall under other rules so the ruling of marital rape falls under a different prohibited legal category in islam that is called harming the wife. It’s the right of the wife to be free of harm meaning if the man forces his wife to have intimacy he can only do that by harm which is haram (not allowed) so marital rape is understood as domestic violence.

There’s also the common line “oh but the women can’t say no to her husband or else the angels will curse her” which is true so if she does without any actual reason she’s sinning.

BUT this does not mean you can force her because if u do u will be committing haram and the women has the right when harmed to ask for divorce. You will find incidents in the seerah of the prophet that shows this along with narrations from the salaf explaining that harming the wife is not allowed at all.

Now I want you all to understand marriage does not work by fighting it needs to have rahma and understanding of each others roles and rights. you guys are taking things so bad and so wrong in real life its not like this and each couple works their way through things, besides men should be gentle with their wivies and understand that for her intimacy is different than it is for you. take each others feelings into consideration its not oh i want this and u have to do it please be more merciful!

Guys please stop trying to make Islam hard and sisters I beg you learn the deen and your rights within it for you will see how much value you have to Allah. there is no way Allah who loves us more than a mother loves her child would allow harm to his servants. everyone is given their rights we need to learn not to transgress each other

وَجَعَلَ بَیۡنَكُم مَّوَدَّةࣰ وَرَحۡمَةًۚ إِنَّ فِی ذَ ٰ⁠لِكَ لَـَٔایَـٰتࣲ لِّقَوۡمࣲ یَتَفَكَّرُونَ

and He placed between you affection and mercy. Indeed in that are signs for a people who give thought

Ar-Rum, Ayah 21



https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1478486487738064900.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...