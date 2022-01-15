ISWAP Attacks Biu In Southern Borno

Fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province on Saturday, attacked Mainahari community near Wakabiu in the Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, The PUNCH has learnt.

According to a source from the Army Barrack in Biu, the insurgents threw bombs to the village around 3pm today.

However, the insurgents were successfully repelled by men of the Nigerian Army.

“We were at the barrack when we began to hear sounds of bombs around 3 o’clock this afternoon. Then we heard that they were trying to enter Mainahari village near Wakabiu but the army were on alert and they immediately engaged the insurgents.

“There was no casualty on the side of the Nigerian Army but we are told the Army killed scores of the insurgents, seized a gun truck and many ammunition from the fleeing insurgents,” a civilian source at the barrack told The PUNCH.

This attack followed an alleged attack by the ISWAP terrorists on Friday in Biu town after attacking the army institute of peace and war college Buratai barely five days ago.



https://punchng.com/breaking-iswap-fighters-attack-biu-in-southern-borno/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...