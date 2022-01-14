ISWAP Attacks Nigerian Army University In Biu, Kills Two Employees (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnwbtXsIFDw

Iswap Fighters Attack The Nigerian Army University, Killing Two Employees

On monday evening, alleged militants of the Islamic State For West African Province, Iswap, assaulted the Nigerian Army University’s Security And Strategic Studies Campus In Buratai, Biu Local Government Area, Borno State.

The extremists killed two University Personnel, according to news reports.

The terrorists apparently overran the troops defending the University, who reportedly fled to their heels as their guns ran out.

Two employees were murdered in the incident, according to a staff member who spoke to the outlet on the condition of anonymity.

After Attempts To Prevent The Attack Failed, Troops Guarding The Gate Absconded, He Said.

