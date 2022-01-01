It Feels Like A Dream: BBNaija’s Liquorose Gifts Herself A New Car (Photos)

Big Brother Naija star, Roseline Afije, popularly known as Liquorose, has gifted herself a car as New Year’s gift, IgbereTV reports.

She took to her Instagram page on Saturday 1st December 2022 to share pictures of the car, as she noted that it still felt like a dream.

According to her, she had decided to start her year with a new gift to herself, hence her new ride.

She wrote,

“Guess who just got a new ride ?? Me .. yes me ..The first of many to come.

it still feels like a dream. I decided to start my year with a gift to myself and God came through for me.. may your new Year be filled with gifts as you celebrate with me ..

Happy new year Family”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYLw5RkIBnQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

