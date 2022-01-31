I’ve Learnt & I’m Learning — Comedian Bae U Apologises Over Sex For Skits Scandal

Skit maker Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi aka Bae U has apologised after he was exposed for demanding sex from ladies to feature them in skit roles, Igbere TV reports.

Bae U, also known as Isbae U, on Sunday became a trending topic on social media after Instagram blogger Gist Lovers posted screenshots of conversations alleged to be that of the skit maker and ladies who claimed he wanted to have sex with them.

Nigerians took to Twitter to call out the skit maker asking him to clear the air in the allegations

Reacting to the topic, Bae U releases series of video as he apologised for his wrong deeds.

“I have Learnt, I am Learning and I will do Better …. Nevertheless, I say Alhamdulilahi �”.

Comment on the post has also been limited as the comedian fears what replies would follow it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rqf7DCo400w

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZY_vlJNWg3/?utm_medium=copy_link

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/6963262/bae-u-sex-skits-scandal

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...