Iyabo Ojo And Faithia Williams End Two-Year Beef (Photos)

Actresses Iyabo Ojo and Faithia Williams have ended their two-year beef following intervention by Lagos State chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Musiliu Akinsanya alias MC Oluomo and veteran actor Olaiya Igwe.

Igbere TV reports that the Yoruba movie stars confirmed the reconciliation on their respective Instagram pages on Tuesday night with a picture of Iyabo kissing Faithia on the cheek.

“It’s all peace and love Faithia Williams,” Iyabo wrote in her post.

The 44-year-old also expressed interest in following her older colleague on Instagram, writing “How we go take follow each other again remain o chai… IG expert over to you.”

Faithia also wrote “Happy new year Iyabo Ojo. More wisdom and understanding. Let peace reign.”

Expectedly, the reconciliation has generated excitement in the Nigerian movie industry with several actors congratulating the two women.

Mercy Aigbe, Chidinma Aneke, Mo Bimpe, Nkechi Blessing, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Yetunde Bakare, Funsho Adeolu, Eniola Ajao, Regina Chukwu, Jide Awobona and Helen Paul are some of those who have congratulated the pair.

The two movie stars made headlines in February 2020 after Iyabo accused Faithia of snitching on her and wishing her dead.

She claimed Faithia leaked the story of a surgery done on her to the media and added that she was in coma for three days.

With the public speculating that the two women were fighting over a married man, Iyabo released a post saying the last thing she would do is get into a fight with another woman over a man.

Faithia’s attempt to make peace in November 2020 following Iyabo’s mother’s death was rebuffed as the latter refused to acknowledge a condolence message the 52-year-old posted on Instagram

“God will console you Iyabo Ojo. May mama’s soul rest in peace,” Faithia wrote in the post.

She later deleted the post after Iyabo failed to acknowledge it.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYUmElWLzwR/?utm_medium=copy_link

