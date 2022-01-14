Iyabo Ojo Mimics Mummy G.O, Recreates Evangelist’s Controversial Sermon (Video)

Popular Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Ojo has recreated a sermon by controversial General Overseer, Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God, Evang. Funmilayo Adebayo aka Mummy GO.

The star actress shared the video of her mimicking the woman of God.

In the video, she could be seen wearing a blue beret on a black Jacket and blue skirt resembling that worn by the Mummy G.O.

She then went ahead to recreate the popular Evangelist’s sermon on “990 years in the kingdom of darkness”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYrZpNFhbX8/

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EdeLtxSnHSY

