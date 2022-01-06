Iyabo Oko Is Not Dead, She Moved He Hand After 3 Hours – Daughter

Veteran Nollywood actress, Sidikat Odukanwi, popularly known as Iyabo Oko who was pronounced dead on Wednesday evening, January 5 is still alive.

The news of the Actress’s death was announced by actress Foluke Daramola-Salako in a social media post which she now discard.

Announcing her death on her Instagram page, the actress wrote earlier:

“and finally we lost her.. rip Iyabo Oko, we did our best but God knows best”

The news was also confirmed by her daughter, Bisi Aisha, who is a female soldier.

She said:

“May ur soul Rest In Peace mummy”

However, few minutes later, the actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako took to Instagram to announce that Sidikat is still alive and not dead.

She said the daughter told her that Sidikat moved her hand about three hours later. She then calls for prayers for the illing actress.

She wrote;

Updates on Iyabo Oko just heard from her daughter again that she moved her hand that she’s still alive o���Hallelujah o she’s alive o, it was her same daughter that announced her death to me b4 and she was the one that said she’s alive now.

She also shared a conversation with the actress daughter.



