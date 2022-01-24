JAMB Rejects Apology Of Born Again Candidate Who Cheated 21 Years Ago

No Apology, Forfeit All Certificates, JAMB Insists

A repentant candidate named Mr. Timipade Kemepade has written to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) asking for forgiveness owing to his involvement in examination malpractice in the course of obtaining the result of the University Matriculation Examination (UME) now Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) that he sat twenty-one years ago.

JAMB in its latest bulletin stated that the candidate blamed youthful exuberance for his misconduct.

The letter read in part: “With regret and sincere apology to JAMB, 1, Timipade Kemepade, with Certificate No. 33208803GA confess that l participated in examination malpractice 21 years ago while sitting my JAMB examination.”

The letter continued, “I, therefore, seek the forgiveness of JAMB. I sincerely regret my youthful exuberance.”

However, the Board, in response to Mr. Kemepade, stated that the apology and consequent admission of guilt are “rejected in their entirety and are, therefore, not admissible.”

Consequently, Mr. Kemepade was informed by the Board that the condition for accepting his apology is his willingness to forfeit all the certificates he had fraudulently acquired with the result of the University Matriculation.



