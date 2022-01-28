Jaruma: Why Promote What You Don’t Use? Chioma Ifemeludike Asks Regina Daniels

Actress Chioma Ifemeludike has questioned her colleague Regina Daniels over her fight with self-acclaimed sex therapist Jaruma, Igbere TV reports.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Chioma accused Regina of collecting N10 million from Jaruma to promote her product. She also questioned why the actress chose to promote a product she does not use or approve of.

Reacting to a fans’ statement under the comment section of her post, she wrote: “I should leave Gina alone? I’m I holding Gina?

“If all you described Jaruma as is fact why then did your Gina accept 10m to promote something she doesn’t use or approve of? So how do you justify that? Or it doesn’t matter because you already took sides with your favourite. Let’s do things with truth and the fear or God.”

This came after Regina made a statement on Instagram saying that her husband Ned Nwoko was responsible for Jaruma’s arrest and not her.

She also accused the kayamata seller of attempting to fake her suicide for publicity.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CZPmcEjrRgg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

