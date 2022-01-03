Jay-Jay Okocha Celebrates 24th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, Nkechi (Pics)

Jay-Jay Okocha Celebrates 24th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, Nkechi (Photos)

Ex-footballer and Nigerian Super Eagles captain, Jay-Jay Okocha took to his Instagram handle to celebrate 24th wedding anniversary with his wife, Nkechi, today 3rd January 2022, IgbereTV reports.

He shared a photo of himself and his wife with the caption;

“It’s our Anniversary today, we give God the glory,Dorime all the way”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYQ5vYhsnhv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Jay Okocha and his wife, Nkechi got married in 1998 and have two children, Ajay Okocha and Daniella Okocha.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...