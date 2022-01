GOSPEL ARTIST, FRANT OGOCHUKWU EDWARDS, Popularly Know as Frank Edwards took to his Facebook page to Advocate for Love and Intercession, The Main Essence of CHRISTIANITY.

Christ is interested in the salvation of the one you are praying to die by fire.



