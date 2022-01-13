Jide Kosoko Sings To Celebrate His 68th Birthday (Video)

Veteran actor Jide Kosoko on Wednesday, shared a video of himself on social media singing loudly in thanksgiving to God on his birthday, Igbere TV reports.

In the video posted on Instagram, the actor is seen clapping and jumping in excitement as he expressed gratitude for witnessing another year.

“I for one, I am grateful for the Almighty for another birthday, cheers to the birthday boy,” he captioned the video.

Celebrities took to their social media accounts to celebrate the veteran.

The president of the Theatre Art and Motion Pictures Producers Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan aka Mr Latin shared a photo of Jide to wish him a happy birthday.

“Happy 68 birthday to a leader worthy of emulation, a versatile actor, producer, director and cinematographer. May God keep increasing you sir,” he wrote.

Actress Toyin Abraham wrote: “Happy birthday my daddy, you are such a wonderful father and always looking out for us. God bless your new age sir. Abayin adale sir.”

Other celebrities like Yinka Quadri, Adunni Ade, Yomi Fabiyi, Woli Agba, Kunle Afod, Allwell Ademola, Daddy Showkey and others also wished the veteran a happy birthday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vaLsj260LIA

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYoJXWJJP5F/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...