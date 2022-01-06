Jim Iyke And Uche Maduagwu’s Fake Fight (Behind The Scene Video Released)

Behind the scenes video from Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu’s fake fight has hit the net to confirm that indeed the viral video was orchestrated, Igbere TV reports.

Jim Iyke has confirmed that the fight was fake and staged just to promote his movie Bad Comment and send a message around that everything on social media is not real since the handler only lets you know what they want you to know.

The video shows the 2 interacting happily after the staged fight and Uche Maduagwu complaining of how hard Jim Iyke was on him saying he had to make it look real to be able to send the message they want to send out.

Some netizens reacting to that were so sad and hurt that they feel used by Jim Iyke since they believed the whole beating and scandal thing was real throwing their support behind him for beating Uche Maduagwu who has been ranting on the net.

Others have realized that not everything you see on social media is real saying you believe things you see on social media at your own peril as some might give you heartache but are not true in real life.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_kiMGRGtN38

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CYW26smln3C/?utm_medium=copy_link

