Job Interview: Please Help

Good evening everyone, I’m sorry to bother you all; please help me out on this matter that’s quite disturbing.

I graduated from the university November last year, and since i could not immediately resume the business i was into while in school due to paucity of Capital, i decided to apply for a job just to keep myself engaged and avoid idleness (besides, i have a number of responsibilities).

Fortunately for me, at the point of giving up, having sent my curriculum vitae to a number of Organisations, schools etc, i got a message earlier today, inviting me for an interview and aptitude test.

The point is that, my degree certificate is not ready, and i applied as a B.Sc. holder. Although i have a National diploma which i also included in the CV, but the job requirement is a degree

Ever since i got the message, i have been thinking of the best approach to address this situation as i don’t want to miss this opportunity. Please, bosses and experienced ones in the house what should I do?

please i don't mind if this is moved to the front page.

